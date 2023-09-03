Live
Just In
‘OG’ teaser creating records online
The highly anticipated glimpse of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, “They Call Him OG,” has been released, causing a frenzy online.
The highly anticipated glimpse of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, “They Call Him OG,” has been released, causing a frenzy online. Fans are thrilled to witness their favourite actor in a full-fledged action role once again, with Sujeeth directing this biggie.
There is a lot of hype on the project as it is the straight film from Pawan Kalyan after five years. His last straight film was box-office debacle “Agnyathavasi” directed by Trivikram.
In exciting news, this glimpse of “OG” has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) by becoming the most-liked glimpse, amassing over 730K likes in 24 hours. The previous record was for “Bheemla Nayak” with 728.5K likes, making this a new record, and it’s worth noting that Pawan Kalyan broke his own previous record.
On the other hand, the glimpse garnered more than 16 million views in 24 hours.
Priyanka Mohan stars as the female lead, and Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the antagonist. DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment has produced this highly anticipated film, featuring music composed by Thaman.