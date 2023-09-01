‘OG’ teaser update: Here is the date and time of the arrival of ‘Hungry Cheetah’

The makers of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s “OG” have already stated that the film’s teaser named “Hungry Cheetah” will be unveiled on September 2nd, marking the actor’s birthday. After “Agnyathavasi,” which has been released on 10th January 2018, this is the straight film of Pawan Kalyan which means after five years. This raised the excitement among the fans about the film.



Now, here is the announcement that fans have been waiting for. The teaser of this gangster action drama will arrive at 10:35 AM on September 2nd. All eyes are on Sujeet, who is one of the best in presenting his heroes. Will the “OG” teaser cut match the quality of the “Sahoo” teaser which is noted as one of the best teaser cuts.

We need to wait till Saturday to know that. After “RRR,” DVV Danayya is producing this high-budget flick under his home banner, DVV Entertainments. Thaman is roped in to compose the music, and his work for the teaser will be closely observed. Priyanka Mohan is playing the female lead.