'Oka Pathakam Prakaram' set to be released in March
'Oka Pathakam Prakaram' stars Sairam Shankar in the lead. Asheema Narval is its heroine. Shruthi Sodhi is also playing a lead role. The film has been produced by Vinod Vijayan Films and Vihari Cinema House. National Award-winning director Vinod Vijayan is wielding the megaphone. The film comes with a novel storyline and has Sairam Shankar playing a role that resembles Lord Rama and demon-king Ravana from the Ramayana.
The film will be released in theatres in the month of March.
Producer-director Vinod Vijayan said that Sairam Shankar will be seen as a powerful advocate with a difference in the film. "Samuthirakani is playing a cop. Gopi Sundar's background music is going to be a highlight. Rahul Raj has composed to soulful songs rendered by Sid Sriram. The songs are available via Tips Music and the response for them has been great," he added.
Cast:
Sairam Shankar, Ashima Narwal, Shruti Sodhi, Samudrakhani, Kalabhavan Mani, Ravi Pachamuthu, Bhanu Sri, Pallavi Gowda and others.
Crew:
Director: Vinod Vijayan
Production Companies: Vinod Vijayan Films, Vihari Cinema House
Editing: Karthik Jogesh
Cinematography: Rajeev Ravi, Vinodillampally, Suresh Rajan
Music: Rahul Raj
Re-recording: Gopi Sundar