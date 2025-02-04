‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ will offer a new cinematic experience: Director Vinod Kumar Vijayan

Sai Ram Shankar, younger brother of the celebrated director Puri Jagannadh, stars in the high-stakes suspense thriller Oka Pathakam Prakaram. Directed by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and produced by Garlapati Ramesh, the film is set to release on February 7 across Telugu states. The movie is being presented on a grand scale by Bapiraju under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Films.

In an exclusive interview, director-producer Vinod Kumar Vijayan shared his journey into the film industry, revealing his extensive experience in Malayalam cinema. He has produced many films, some of which have won National Awards, and introduced stars like Fahadh Faasil and Gopi Sundar to the industry. Currently, he is working on projects with legends like Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil.

Vijayan's passion for the Telugu film industry sparked in his childhood, where he became familiar with the language through his Telugu neighbors. His friendship with Sai Ram Shankar further helped bring Oka Pathakam Prakaram to life. The film promises a fresh, intense experience for Telugu audiences, with its unique screenplay that keeps viewers guessing till the very end. In a bold move, the makers are challenging the audience to identify the villain by the interval, offering a ₹10,000 cash prize to the winners.

Sai Ram Shankar takes on a completely new role in this thriller, portraying a character with multiple layers. His performance is described as subtle yet intense, leaving a lasting impact. Shruti Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, and Samuthirakani also deliver captivating performances. The suspense is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

The film's promotional campaign includes a novel twist—those who can predict the villain will win ₹10,000, adding to the excitement. Oka Pathakam Prakaram is poised to be a must-watch thriller for audiences seeking something fresh and different.