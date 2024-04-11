Live
Om Bheem Bush Streams on Prime Video This April 12th
Big screen hit ‘Om Bheem Bush’ is now chilling on Prime Video! This hilarious horror-comedy streams just 20 days after theatres - perfect for a spooky movie night at home!
Calling all horror-comedy fans, rejoice! The laugh-out-loud riot Om Bheem Bush is now available to stream, bringing the spooky fun straight to your living room. This hilarious movie with a dash of chills had audiences roaring with laughter when it hit theatres on March 22nd, and now you can experience it from the comfort of your couch.
Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna lead the all-star cast. Get ready for side-splitting moments as their impeccable comedic timing takes centre stage. But Om Bheem Bush is much more than a one-act comedy show. The entire cast delivers stellar performances, including the gorgeous Preity Mukhundhan and Ayesha Khan, the seasoned veterans Srikanth Iyengar and Rachcha Ravi, and the always-impressive Aditya Menon.
But there's one performance that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Manish Kumar, a classically trained dancer in real life, takes on the role of the unforgettable ghost Sampangi. His portrayal is a chilling reminder that even seemingly quiet characters can leave the biggest mark. Kumar brings a surprising intensity to the role, proving that sometimes the best scares come from the unexpected.
Directed by the talented Sriharsha Konuganti and with a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack by Sunny MR, Om Bheem Bush offers the perfect balance of spooky thrills and laugh-out-loud moments. Whether you're looking for a fun movie night with friends or a lighthearted watch with the whole family, this film delivers on all counts.
And the best part? You don't have to wait months to catch it on streaming! In a record-breaking move, Om Bheem Bush hits Amazon Prime Video on April 12th, a mere 20 days after its theatrical release. Ditch the long lines, grab your favourite snacks, and get ready for a spectacular adventure! Buckle up for a wild ride filled with laughter, scares, and a healthy dose of surprises.