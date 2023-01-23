Once more, Balayya Singing!

Balakirshna is a known singer who has previously performed classics such as "Shiva Shankari" and "Raghuveera Gadya" in his own unique style, which has been met with mixed reactions. Some have criticized his style as cacophonous, causing disturbance.

Balakirshna is releasing a new song, which he recorded for his talk show "Unstoppable". In the past, Balakirshna's rendition of "Siva Shankari" prompted Konidela Nagababu to tweet that "a music that is more dangerous than Coronavirus is in circulation. Be careful!", which he later deleted.

In the past, Balakirshna sang "Sare jahan se accha, ye sitara bul bul hamara" during an election campaign, which led to many jokes and memes about him being called 'Bulbul Balayya'. Despite the criticism, he often cites Hindi and Urdu poetry in his interviews and speeches. The reception of his new song "Unstoppable" remains to be seen.