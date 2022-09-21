Ori Devuda: Victory Venkatesh Is On Board To Essay A Crucial Role In This Vishwak Sen's Entertainer

Tollywood's ace actor Victory Venkatesh was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's comedy entertainer F3 movie which turned into a blockbuster. On the other hand, young actor Vishwak Sen is also busy with his new movie 'Ori Devuda'. Guess what, the ace actor Venkatesh surprised all his fans by announcing that he is essaying a crucial role in this movie. Off late, the makers dropped a new promo and treated the fans of this F2 actor…

Venkatesh and Vishwak Sen also shared this great news with their fans through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Super Delighted to be part of this young team! https://youtu.be/SSIUkuMiXBc See You In Cinemas This Diwali #OriDevuda Written & Directed by @Dir_Ashwath @VishwakSenActor @mipalkar @StarAshaBhat @leon_james @vidhu_ayyanna @inagavijaykumar @vamsikaka @PVPCinema".

The promo showcases how Vishwak Sen and Rahul Ramakrishna are seen entering Venkatesh's room and he looked awesome in the advocate's role.

Even Vishwak also shared the same promo and wrote, "SURPRISE...... Make Way for our very own #VictoryVenkatesh!

Here's Surprise glimpse from #OriDevuda ft. @VenkyMama http://youtu.be/SSIUkuMiXBc Written & Directed by @Dir_Ashwath Blasting In theaters this Diwali Oct 21st".

Ori Devuda movie is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and is produced by Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

The movie will hit the theatres on 21st October, 2022!



