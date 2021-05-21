Original Gangsters: Mohan Babu And Rajinikanth Spend A Quality Time During The Shooting Of Annaatthe Movie

On one side it is Rajinikanth who is the Superstar of the Indian film industry and on the other side, it is the dialogue king Mohan Babu. Both these ace actors are best friends from almost decades together and still hold the same bond and have fun when they meet. This happened recently when Rajinikanth stayed in Hyderabad for the shooting of his Annaatthe movie. Off late, Mohan Babu's son Vishnu Manchu and daughter Lakshmi Manchu shared beautiful pics and tagged these besties as 'Original Gangsters'.



Vishnu Manchu

In these pics, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu are seen twinning in complete white outfits and were happy posing to cameras with all smiles. Even Vishnu Manchu was also seen in one of the pics posing with these best friends.



He tagged them as 'Original Gangsters' and wrote, "The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu".



Well, Lakshmi Manchu was overwhelmed witnessing her dad and Rajinikanth's friendship and said that they are redefining friendship with their bond.

Over the years friendship has a different meaning for me, who we grew up as friends are no longer your friends & sometimes in the most random of places and times you meet people that continue to be your friends. But looking at these two gives me such hope for continued friendship pic.twitter.com/QubmzWsyYJ — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 21, 2021

From sharing one by two teas, to spending time in car sheds and coming from super humble backgrounds. Today they are super stars in their own right but still find time to be with each other, calling each other when they know one of them is going through some tough time. pic.twitter.com/q2V63QaD8h — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 21, 2021

In this post, Lakshmi shared a couple of beautiful pics and was seen sharing the pic with the legendary actors. Even the whole Manchu family was seen bidding adieu to Rajinikanth.



It was so cute when they took off for a walk together because we were all hovering over them and only God knows what they spoke. But I bless this friendship and I hope I can find something pure, deep and connected like uncle and my dad. ❤️ — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 21, 2021

It is said that Rajinikanth stayed in Hyderabad for almost 35 days for the shooting of his upcoming movie Annaatthe. Well, this was the best chance to meet his best friend Mohan Babu. Rajini spent two days in his best friend's house and had the best time after many years. These lovely pics are the proof for their awesome bond!!!