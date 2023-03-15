OTT release date locked for Sridevi Sobhan Babu

Last month, the film 'Sridevi Sobhan Babu', starring young actor Santosh Sobhan and 96 fame Gouri G Kishan, and produced by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmitha Konidela, was released in theaters but failed to impress audiences. However, the movie is back in the news as the leading OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that it will premiere on March 30, 2023.

Those who missed it in theaters can now stream it on Hotstar on the mentioned date. Directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, the film features Nagababu, Rohini, and others in significant roles. Produced by Gold Box Entertainment, the movie has music by Kamran. Stay tuned to this page for more exciting updates.