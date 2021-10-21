  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

OTT Saved Konda Polam!

OTT Saved Konda Polam!
x

Konda Polam Movie

Highlights

Konda polam is one of the interesting films in the Telugu film industry that was released recently in theatres.

Konda polam is one of the interesting films in the Telugu film industry that was released recently in theatres. Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in the film. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie failed to become a big hit like Vaisshnav's first film Uppena. However, we hear that the producers are safe because of the streaming rights.

Going by the reports, some of the distributors faced losses recently for the film but the producers are safe with the film being sold for 3.5 Crores for Amazon Prime Video. The film's satellite rights are also sold for a good price.

The makers are going to bring the film on Amazon Prime Video very soon. The film is based on a novel and the streaming service will confirm the release date soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X