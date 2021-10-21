OTT Saved Konda Polam!

Konda polam is one of the interesting films in the Telugu film industry that was released recently in theatres. Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in the film. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie failed to become a big hit like Vaisshnav's first film Uppena. However, we hear that the producers are safe because of the streaming rights.

Going by the reports, some of the distributors faced losses recently for the film but the producers are safe with the film being sold for 3.5 Crores for Amazon Prime Video. The film's satellite rights are also sold for a good price.

The makers are going to bring the film on Amazon Prime Video very soon. The film is based on a novel and the streaming service will confirm the release date soon.