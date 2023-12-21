Pallavi Prashanth gets arrested; in 14-days remand!

"Bigg Boss Telugu" season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth, along with his brother Mahaveer, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the violent incidents that occurred in Hyderabad on Sunday night following the announcement of Prashanth as the winner of the reality show.

The arrests were made at Prashanth's residence in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal, Siddipet district. The duo was taken into custody and brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, where a case was registered in relation to the incidents near Annapurna Studio on December 16. He was later sent to Chanchalguda jail and 14-day remand has been imposed on Prashanth.

The violence erupted when fans of the Big Boss finalists went on a rampage after Prashanth was declared the winner. The unruly crowd chanted slogans, damaged vehicles, including those of the participants, and caused harm to six buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), a police vehicle, and private vehicles. Runner-up Amardeep Chowdary's car was also damaged, but he escaped unharmed. The clash between the supporters of Prashanth and Amardeep led to the deployment of police force to control the situation.



Police had earlier registered cases against Prashanth and his followers for organizing a rally despite warnings, and another case for the damage caused to buses and vehicles during the violent incidents.

The arrests highlight the consequences of the chaotic aftermath of the reality show's finale, underscoring the need for maintaining law and order during such events.