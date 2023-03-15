Panchathantram film locks its OTT release date

The Telugu anthology film 'Panchathantram', starring Brahmanandam, Swathi, Samuthirakani, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Naresh Agastya, Adarsh Balakrishna, and others in lead roles, was released in theaters in December 2022 and received mixed responses from viewers.

The latest news is that the movie will now be making its debut on OTT platform ETV Win, as officially announced by the makers on social media. Those who missed the theatrical release can watch it on the ETV Win app/website from March 22, 2023. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the movie features Prashanth R Vihari and Shravan Bharadwaj as the music directors, and was produced by S Originals and Ticket Factory.