Patriotic films to watch before Independence Day

As Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is in full swing. From flag-hoisting ceremonies to family outings, the excitement is palpable. For those who prefer to stay in and celebrate with some inspiring cinema, here's a curated list of patriotic films that perfectly capture the essence of national pride. Before the special day arrives, make sure to update your watchlist with these cinematic gems that have made audiences say "Jai Hind."

‘Border’ (Prime Video): Directed by JP Dutta, this classic war drama is a must-watch. Featuring Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Jackie Shroff, "Border" is known for its stirring dialogues and the iconic song "Sandese Aate Hai." It portrays the valor of Indian soldiers during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, delivering a powerful message about patriotism and sacrifice.





‘Article 370’ (Netflix): This recent release, starring Yami Gautam, explores the Indian government’s efforts to abolish Article 370 and restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The film offers an insightful look into a significant political event and its implications.





‘Rang De Basanti’ (Netflix): Aamir Khan leads a stellar cast in this coming-of-age drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film features a powerful blend of past and present, with a group of friends becoming inspired by India’s freedom fighters to fight against corruption.





‘Chak De! India’ (Prime Video): Shah Rukh Khan delivers a memorable performance as Kabir Khan, a hockey coach leading India’s women’s team to victory. Known for its motivational “sattar minute” speech, the film is a celebration of teamwork and national pride.





‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ (Zee5): Vicky Kaushal’s electrifying performance in this film directed by Aditya Dhar made waves. Based on the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army, "Uri" combines intense action with a gripping storyline, reflecting the courage and resolve of the armed forces.





‘Sardar Udham’ (Prime Video): Vicky Kaushal’s third patriotic project, following "Raazi" and "Uri," is a powerful portrayal of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The film captures Singh’s quest for justice and his fight against the colonial rulers.





‘The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (Prime Video): Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film is unforgettable. With memorable dialogues and a compelling narrative, this film brings to life the struggles and sacrifices of one of India’s most revered martyrs.





‘Shershaah’ (Prime Video): This biopic stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. The film, which also features Kiara Advani, showcases the bravery and personal sacrifices made during the conflict.





‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ (JioCinema): Starring Aamir Khan, this historical drama portrays the life of Mangal Pandey, a key figure in the 1857 revolt against British rule. The film’s stirring depiction of the struggle for independence is both engaging and educational.





These films not only entertain but also inspire a deep sense of patriotism. As Independence Day approaches, they offer a perfect way to honor and remember the sacrifices made for our nation.

