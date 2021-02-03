Pawan Kalyan gives a nod to Puri Jagan's script!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannath combination earlier delivered films like Badri and Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu. Now, the duo is planning to team up again. Puri penned a powerful political script Janagana Mana which he wanted to do with Mahesh Babu. But the director is now contemplating doing it with Pawan Kalyan. Pawan and Puri met recently to discuss the script.

As per the buzz, both decided to do the film by the time the announcement of the election comes up in Andhra Pradesh state. Since the film can give the much-needed political mileage to Pawan Kalyan, Puri wanted to make more changes to the script as per the current political scenarios in the state. The film will take off in 2023.

Mahesh Babu was not ready to do the film with Puri Jagan when the director approached him. Now, the director has moved on to do the same with another hero.