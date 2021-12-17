Pawan Kalyan at Trivikram's wife event

Ace director Trivikram Srinivas who is called as Wizard of the World is known for his impactful dialogues and witty one-liners.

Not only Trivikram, but his wife Sowjanya Srinivas is also a talented artist. Sowjanya is a classical dancer and she has given so many stage performances as well. According to the latest buzz, Sowjanya Srinivas is all set to give another performance. She is going to perform Meenakshi Kalyanam in an upcoming event. The event was supposed to take place on December 2nd but as Sowjanya's uncle lyricist Sirivennela Sitaramasastry died, the program got postponed and will take place today at 6 pm at Shilpakala Vedika.

Pasumarthi Ramalinga Sastry is directing the performance and a poster of the same is also doing rounds on the internet. On an interesting note, power star Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest in this event.