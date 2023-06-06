  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan back to action for “Ustaad..”

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s who earlier delivered the massive blockbuster “Gabbar Singh” is working again for a much bigger project...

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s who earlier delivered the massive blockbuster “Gabbar Singh” is working again for a much bigger project “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” where Pawan Kalyan will again be seen as a cop.

Harish Shankar through a glimpse hinted that 100% double entertainment is guaranteed in “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” Pawan Kalyan’s attitude and high energy gratified the masses. Meanwhile, the team is all set to start the next shooting schedule.


The latest schedule of “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” will start soon and art director Anand Sai and his team are readying a huge set for the same. Key scenes involving Pawan Kalyan and other actors will be canned in the set. The movie stars the happening beauty Sreeleela playing the lead actress. Mythri Movie Makers is making the movie on a high budget, while Devi Sri Prasad provides the music.

