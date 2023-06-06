Live
- Congress Remarks CBI Probe On Odisha's Train Accident As 'Headline Management'
- Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way
- NIRF ranking: Bengaluru on top as IISc leads in university and research categories
- IITH continues to garner laurels, retains its place in Top 10 in NIRF-Engineering
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 06-06-2023
- Karnataka Govt implements Free Power
- KCR to inaugurate Collectorate, SP office in Nagarkurnool today
- Bengaluru: ‘Shakti’ scheme offering women free bus rides come with conditions attached
- Prabhas offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara in TTD
- Chicken hops off menu as prices skyrocket in Khammam
Pawan Kalyan back to action for “Ustaad..”
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s who earlier delivered the massive blockbuster “Gabbar Singh” is working again for a much bigger project “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” where Pawan Kalyan will again be seen as a cop.
Harish Shankar through a glimpse hinted that 100% double entertainment is guaranteed in “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” Pawan Kalyan’s attitude and high energy gratified the masses. Meanwhile, the team is all set to start the next shooting schedule.
The latest schedule of “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” will start soon and art director Anand Sai and his team are readying a huge set for the same. Key scenes involving Pawan Kalyan and other actors will be canned in the set. The movie stars the happening beauty Sreeleela playing the lead actress. Mythri Movie Makers is making the movie on a high budget, while Devi Sri Prasad provides the music.