Pawan Kalyan Bro: here’s the first look of Sai Dharam Tej as Mark

People Media Factory, one of the major production houses in Telugu cinema, that backed hits like Karthikeya 2, Dhamaka are back with another biggie. Their next, in collaboration with ZEE Studios, is Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro, written and directed by Samuthirakani. Trivikram pens the screenplay, dialogues. After hogging the limelight for the cool title and motion poster launch recently, the makers were unveiled the first look of Sai Dharam Tej from the film.

Much like the earlier motion poster with Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam is introduced as Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu with Thaman’s catchy background score that begins with the powerful Sanskrit hymn ‘Kaala triguna samshlesham…’ penned by lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthi. The latter brings the title into the lyric smartly and provides the much-necessary high for the actor’s fans.

Sai Dharam dons a white costume and is introduced as a character ‘who can befriend the mighty time’ with the backdrop of several clocks amidst clouds. Thaman has proved his worth as a composer again, pleasing film buffs immensely. Bro is currently in its last leg of shoot and the post-production formalities are being wrapped up simultaneously. The drama is set to release in theatres on July 28 this year.

Bro is the first time that Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with his nephew for a film, making it one of the most anticipated on-screen collaborations in Telugu cinema. The film is a family drama with an element of fantasy, spirituality and the promos have set the bar high already. After a ‘power’ful glimpse, the intro of Sai Dharam Tej has grabbed many more eyeballs.

Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza and Surya Srinivas play other important roles in Bro. Sujith Vaasudev cranks the camera for the film.

Written & Directed by: P. Samuthirakani

Screenplay | Dialogues: Trivikram

Producer : T G Vishwa Prasad

Co-producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

D.o.p: Sujith Vaasudev

Music: S Thaman

Art: A S Prakash

Editor : Navin Nooli

Fights: Selva

Vfx supervisor : Nikhil Koduri

Executive producer: S. Venktrathnam

Co- Director: B. Chinni Gatakala

Pro: Lakshmivenugopal