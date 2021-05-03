Pawan Kalyan okays Trivikram for his next?

Trivikram Srinivas recently tasted success with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo movie which got released for Sankranti last year. Starring Allu Arjun, the movie became the biggest blockbuster.



Now the ace director is all set to join hands with superstar Mahesh Babu for his upcoming film. Trivikram was supposed to do a movie with his 'Aravinda Sametha' actor NTR first but the project got delayed and Trivikram is going to kick start the shooting of Mahesh Babu's soon. The movie is going to mark the third outing of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja movies and the expectations are sky-high. As per the latest reports, Trivikram Srinivas has also added another project in his pipeline. According to the buzz, Trivikram Srinivas is going to pen dialogues for 'Ayyappan Koshiyum' Telugu remake starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.



Trivikram Srinivas also directed Power Star Pawan Kalyan thrice. Though their first two outings Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi became superhits, their third outing together Agnyaathavaasi became a disaster at the box office.

