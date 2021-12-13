Pawan Kalyan to go on a vacation?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with two films on hand. One of them is Bheemla Nayak and the other one is Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for a grand release next month, for Sankranthi. Meanwhile, we hear the reports that Pawan Kalyan is going on a vacation.

Pawan Kalyan is reportedly going on a vacation now with his family members. We heard that the actor is going to take a break and head to Russia, to be with his family members. Pawan Kalyan will meet his wife Anna Lezhneva and their kids who are currently in Russia.

As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan will be celebrating Christmas and New Year with his family members. After that, he will return to Hyderabad for the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for a grand release on 12th January 2022.