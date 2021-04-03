Pawan Kalyan to romance Nithya Menen soon? 

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is the super hit film in Malayalam film industry. The film is currently getting remade in Telugu. Sagar Chandra is the director of the movie. The film unit is currently busy shooting an important schedule. Already, the makers confirmed that Rana Daggubati will romance Aishwarya Rajesh in the film.

Now, we came to know that Nithya Menen will romance Pawan Kalyan in the film. Initially, Sai Pallavi's name came into consideration for the project. But, she decided to let the project go off, in the last minute. The film unit is planning to shoot the film in Bangalore soon. Nithya is said to be taking part in the new schedule soon.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film is yet to be titled. The complete details of the project will come out soon. Thaman S is the music director of the movie.