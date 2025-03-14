Pawan Kalyan’s ‘HHVM’ sets for May 9 release

One of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is finally set to hit theaters on May 9, 2025. Initially slated for a March 28 release, the film’s date was pushed due to ongoing post-production work.

Touted as Pawan Kalyan’s most intense and ferocious avatar yet, the film follows Veera Mallu, an outlaw with a fiery spirit, determined to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. A battle for justice unfolds, promising an action-packed cinematic revolution.

Helmed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who stepped in to complete the project after delays caused by the pandemic and Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, the film boasts a stellar technical crew. The Oscar-winning M.M. Keeravani has composed what is rumored to be a historic soundtrack, while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and veteran art director Thota Tharani ensure a visually stunning experience.

The cast is equally formidable, with Bobby Deol stepping into a menacing role as the Mughal emperor, fresh off his Animal success. Nidhhi Agerwal, Anupam Kher, and Jisshu Sengupta round out the ensemble, adding depth to the grand narrative.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by veteran A.M. Rathnam under Mega Surya Productions, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is locking in a massive overseas release alongside its Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam rollout. After years of anticipation, the outlaw is finally ready to take over the big screen.