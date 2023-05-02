Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG” Wraps Up The Bombay Schedule

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all busy with Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He already completed his part in the Vinodaya Sitam remake which also has Sai Dharam Tej as the lead actor. He is also part of Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ movie. The first schedule i.e Bombay shoot of this movie is wrapped up and it went on very productive. The makers shared this good news through social media by sharing a new poster of our dear Power Star…



Done with a blasting & very productive schedule in Bombay. We promise, you’ll see the rage of @pawankalyan again!! 🤙🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥#TheyCallHimOG #OG pic.twitter.com/OpbuoV3Yer — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) May 2, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Done with a blasting & very productive schedule in Bombay. We promise, you’ll see the rage of @pawankalyan again!! #TheyCallHimOG #OG”.

Pawan Kalyan looked awesome in the casual appeal wearing a blue tee in the poster…

Earlier the makers shared the motion concept poster and showcased director Sujeeth penning the script and looked modish playing with grenades, bullets, a sword and a gun.

The movie is tentatively titled as ‘OG’ and is being helmed by young filmmaker Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this action entertainer. The regular shooting of this movie began and now the first schedule is also wrapped up! And as said, Pawan is all set to essay the role of a gangster in this movie.

Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, ‘The Legendary Heroic Outlaw’ is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Power Star is also part of Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie.