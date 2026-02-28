18 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Vetlapalem, CM Naidu express shock

A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota mandal, Kakinada district. The blast caused a fire, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, with fears that the toll may rise. Witnesses report that over 20 workers were present at the time of the explosion, and some remain trapped in the debris.

Fire services, alerted immediately, arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames. Local residents are also assisting in the rescue efforts. The injured are being transported to hospital by ambulance, with many in critical condition.

It is believed that the explosion was triggered during the production of crackers, destroying nearby buildings and scattering bodies across the area. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Chief Minister Chandrababu expressed shock over the incident and directed Home Minister Anita to visit the site immediately. He also inquired about the situation from officials on the ground.