Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Vakeel Saab unit kick-started the shoot in Hyderabad. After the lockdown, they finally resumed the shoot. Some important scenes were canned on other actors, except Pawan Kalyan.

The film unit is planning to complete the shoot as soon as possible. Pawan Kalyan will not be taking part in the shoot this month and he allocated the dates from next month. Once Pawan is back on sets, the makers will wrap up the shoot soon.

Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla play the key roles in the movie. Prakash Raj plays another important role in the film. Thaman is the music director for the project.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.