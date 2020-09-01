Pawan needs a director!!

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas share a very special bonding that needs no introduction. Together, they worked on the films Jalsa, Atharintiki Daredi, and Agnyathavaasi. Also, Trivikram penned the script for Pawan's Theenmaar. Now, Trivikram suggested the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum to Pawan Kalyan.

Sagar Chandra, the director of Appatlo Okadundevadu finished the script work but he is not going to helm the project. Both Pawan and Trivikram wants to handle the project for an experienced director. Vijay Setupathi is also in talks for the project.

Venky Atluri's name initially came into consideration but Pawan is showing no interest to get him on board for the film.

Both the actor and director duo is in need of an experienced director. They might soon arrive at a clarity. Sitara Entertainments will produce the film.