‘Peka Medalu’ Makers Reduce Ticket Prices for Paid Premieres

Telugu movie lovers have long been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the steep ticket prices in multiplexes. With standard ticket rates ranging from three hundred to four hundred rupees, and recliner seats costing between five and six hundred rupees, the high cost has been a significant barrier. This issue is more pronounced in Telugu states compared to neighboring regions like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where ticket prices are generally lower. The high prices particularly impact small films, which struggle to attract audiences and suffer considerable losses as a result.

In response to these concerns, the team behind the movie ‘Peka Medalu’ has taken a bold step to make cinema more accessible. To encourage audiences to return to theaters, they have reduced ticket prices significantly. Paid premieres of ‘Peka Medalu’ are scheduled to be screened in several multiplexes across Hyderabad on Thursday, with ticket prices set at an affordable fifty rupees. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to engage more viewers and make movie-going a more inclusive experience.

The efforts don't stop at the premieres.The regular screening ticket prices for ‘Peka Medalu,’ which hits theaters on Friday, have been reduced to just one hundred rupees. Distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni emphasized the need for such measures, pointing out that while audiences are willing to pay higher prices for blockbuster films, smaller films suffer if ticket rates are not competitive. By setting the ticket price at one hundred rupees, the team hopes to draw more viewers and give smaller films a fighting chance in the competitive market.

Director Neelagiri Mamilla expressed optimism about the success of the paid premieres, which have already been held in Vizag and Vijayawada with positive responses. The decision to price the tickets at fifty rupees is aimed at maximizing audience turnout and generating buzz ahead of the official release. "Looking at the response to the paid premieres, I feel like this is a pre-success meet," said Mamilla. The director is confident that the film's quality and the innovative pricing strategy will resonate with the audience.

The producer, Rakesh Varre, highlighted the support from prominent figures in the industry, such as Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, and Vishwak Sen, who have rallied behind ‘Peka Medalu.’ This backing from well-known personalities is expected to boost the film's visibility and credibility.

Heroine Anushkrishna believes that the audience will appreciate ‘Peka Medalu,’ which has already won the hearts of its cast and crew. Vinod Kishan, who is remembered for his roles in ‘Na Peru Siva’ and ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ plays a pivotal role in this film. The movie also features key performances by Ritika Srinivas and Jagan Yogiraj, with music composed by Smaran Sai.