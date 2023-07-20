Live
Pekamedalu which has created anticipation and excitement among the audience
Actor Rakesh Varre, known for his role as Sethupathi in the movie "Baahubali," has produced and acted in the film "Evvarikee Cheppoddu" under his own production banner, Crazy Ants Productions. The film released in theaters in 2019 and became among the most viewed Telugu films on Netflix within four years.
Now, Rakesh Varre, under the same Crazyants Productions banner, is encouraging new talent by producing a new film titled "Pekamedalu." This film features Vinoth Kishan who has acted in successful films like "Naa Peru Shiva" and in "Andhaghaaram," as the lead actor, and Anoosha Krishna as female lead. Along with them, 50 talented newcomers and experienced technicians have worked on this film. Renowned sound designer Renganath Ravee, who worked on films like "Angamaly Diaries", "Jallikattu" and sound mixer Kannan Ganpath have worked on the sound design for this film.
The film introduces a new director to the Telugu film industry, Neelagiri Mamilla. Crazy Ants Productions has released the poster and motion poster of the film "Pekamedalu" which has created anticipation and excitement among the audience.
This film has a thought provoking and interesting title, with a first look, motion poster, and title reflecting its uniqueness. In the center of a 360-degree photo representing Hyderabad city, the protagonist Vinoth Kishan is seen wearing a lungi, a shirt and wearing glasses, with a mischievous smile. In the background, there is a bustling slum of Hyderabad. The poster perfectly matches the title "Pekamedalu."
This unique film, with an intriguing storyline, will be released in August and is set to entertain the audience.
Cast: Vinod Kishan and Anoosha Krishna
Technical Team:
Banner: Crazy Ants Productions
Writer & Director : Neelagiri Mamilla
Producer: Rakesh Varre
Co-producer: Varun Bora
Executive Producer: Ketan Kumar
Line Producer: Anoosha Bora
Cinematography: Haricharan.K
Music: Smaran
Sound Designer: Renganath Ravee
Sound Mixing: Kannan Ganpath
Production Designer: Kranthi Priyam
Editor: Srujan Adusumilli - Hamza Ali
Costume Designer: Meghana Sheshavapuri
Screenplay Writers:Hamza Ali-Sreenivas Ittam-Neelagiri Mamilla
Dialogues & Lyrics : Bhargava Karthik
PR: Madhu V.R