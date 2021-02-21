Pic Talk: Charmme enjoys scooty ride with Liger

Tollywood: After a big break taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has resumed in Mumbai last month. Ever since it went on the floors, the makers are shooting it relentlessly without taking any break. Meanwhile, it looks like they are also having some fun amidst the tensions of the shoot.



Former actress and film's producer Charmme Kaur has shared a picture the other day on Instagram. In this photo, we can see her riding a scooter along with Vijay sitting on the backseat. Charmme captioned the picture, "As u can see, Vijay surely has a lot of trust on me. Fun ride in Mumbai in between shot gaps for #LIGER @thedeverakonda."

Well, by looking at the picture, we can figure out that they are having lots of fun for sure. Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannath and features Ananya Pandey as the heroine. It will have a worldwide release on September 9.