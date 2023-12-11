‘Pindam’ will surely scare audience: Film unit in pre-release event

“Pindam” an upcoming Telugu horror film which is going to hit screens worldwide on December 15, directed by Saikiran Daida features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, Ravi Varma as lead cast. The movie is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati and co-produced by Prabu Raja. The story is written by Saikiran Daida, Kavi Siddhartha and Toby Osborne. The film’s pre-release event has been held in Hyderabad.



Speaking on the occasion, Producer Yeshwant Daggumati said, “‘Pindam’ is getting released in theatres worldwide on December 15. So far, the content which we released has reached out to the public. The response from the audience was amazing so far. We are vey much excited to show our film to the audience.”

Actor Sriram said, “Whether ‘Pindam’ is going to reinvent my image or not, I am not sure of it. But Pindam is not some "hero-centric" film. Script is the hero here. It could be anyone, it could be Kushee or Eshwari or someone. I am part of a content-driven script, I am happy about the fact that I have a scope as an individual. I have many more projects coming up after ‘Pindam’.”