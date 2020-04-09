Plans underway without Balakrishna's knowledge!

: Ayyapanum Koshiyum is one of the exciting films in Malayalam that released this year. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the leads, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. There is news that the plans are underway to get Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati on board for the project. Haarika & Hassinee Creations brought the remake rights of the film already.

Interestingly, Suresh Productions might also get involved in the production of the movie. The buzz is that Balakrishna is not approached for the film yet. The producers are sure that the subject will be apt for Balakrishna but they did not come to a conclusion yet. However, they began the pre-production work and script changes so that they can approach him with the first draft.

As of now, it is too early to predict that Balakrishna will be a part of the film.