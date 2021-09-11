Police Case filed on Sai Dharam Tej

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident last night while his bike slipped on the road due to sand. The police officials confirmed the same. They revealed that Sai Tej was wearing a helmet and was not in the influence of alcohol.

Interestingly, Sai Dharam Tej is now in legal trouble. The latest reports reveal us that the cops registered a police case on the young hero for rash driving and negligence. A case has been filed against Sai under sections IPC 336, 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police officials took the sports bike into their custody. The bike is currently at Rayadurgam Police Station.

The latest health bulletin on Sai Dharam's health revealed, "Mr. Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. He will continue to be on assisted respiration on ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day."