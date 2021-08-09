'Ponniyin Selvan' shooting with 200 junior artists

After Mani Ratnam gave a huge break to the shooting due to the Covid, the makers have finally resumed the shooting of the much-awaited film 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

The shooting of the film is currently taking place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad with strict restrictions and safety protocols. As per the latest report Mani Ratnam is shooting with over 200 junior artists for this lavish song and a bunch of lead stars is also participating in the song shoot.

The expectations are sky-high on this magnum opus which is being mounted on a lavish scale.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, etc.

The makers decided to release the film in two parts. The film's first part will have a grand release next year.