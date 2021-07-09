Pooja Hegde has three films with Trivikram Srinivas?

Pooja Hegde has become one of the most happening heroines in the industry. The actress has shared the screen space with almost all the star heroes.

Also, Pooja has a bunch of big projects in her pipeline. The actress who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas signed to play the female lead in Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's project. The 'DJ' actress is on board to share the screen space with Pawan Kalyan under the direction of Harish Shankar. Pooja Hegde also signed for Dhanush's upcoming film under the direction of Venky Atluri. Based on the availability of the dates, the actress has to accept or reject Nithiin's flick. As the shootings are going to get started, Pooja Hegde will soon get busy with back-to-back shooting schedules.

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde's three films are under the production banner of Harika and Hassine Creations banner. It seems like after Samantha, Pooja Hegde has become the favorite heroine in Trivikram's banner.