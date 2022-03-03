Pooja Hegde thrilled with audience anticipation for 'Radhe Shyam'

As the special curtain raiser video from upcoming Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' hit the airwaves on Wednesday, Pooja Hegde who plays the female lead in the film is elated with the buzz around the film. The actress expressed her gratitude towards the audience and said that the special video is their way of showing appreciation to the audience.



Sharing her excitement Pooja says, "I am thrilled and blessed to have so many people root for the film. Love from the audience matters to me and I'm grateful that they've shown such excitement for it. The trailer is for the viewers who have been making us feel special since the announcement dropped. I hope to meet viewers across languages in theatres."

Making a fresh pair, Prabhas and Pooja have come together to bring an epic saga of love and destiny which will unfold on March 11. In addition, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movies including Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'Acharya' with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and a yet-to-be-titled film opposite Mahesh Babu.