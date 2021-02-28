Pooja Hegde wants rumors to become true

Tollywood: Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for the official release of his 65th tentatively titled as #Thalapathy65. Sun Pictures is bankrolling this project.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is helming this project and Anirudh Ravichander is composing tunes for this film. When everyone are eager to know about the female lead of the movie, rumours came out that South starlet Pooja Hegde is approached to romance Vijay in the film. When asked the same, Pooja Hegde made some surprising comments saying that she is also waiting for the rumours to become true. "It would be great if I can be a part of that film. Tamil has always been something I wanted to do as my debut film was in Tamil. Let's just hope that works out," said Pooja Hegde.

"I hope it works out is all I want to say. I had been wanting to work with Vijay and doing a Tamil film is something that has been on the cards. I feel if it is written it will happen," added Pooja Hegde who marked her acting debut with a Tamil movie 'Mugamoodi' under the direction of Mysskin.