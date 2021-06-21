Popular actor and writer to turn director soon

LB Sri Ram is not only known as a versatile actor but also as a popular screenwriter. LB Sriram worked as a script for most of EVV Satyanarayana's movies and also worked as a dialogue writer for many films and short films as well.

Now, the actor and writer is going to mark his debut as a director very soon. It seems like LB Sriram is planning to do a biopic on popular poet Jashuva.

The script for the film is already completed and the shooting will hit the floors very soon. The story is going to revolve around the insults Jashuva faced in his childhood and how he influenced the society.

LB Sriram is inactive in the films and he is not regularly seen playing comic characters. The versatile artist is putting more focus into writing and direction, at this stage.