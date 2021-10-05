Popular character artist in Chiranjeevi's next

Megastar Chiranjeevi is super busy with his back-to-back projects. He is all set to star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer'. Titled as 'God father', an interesting update about the film is now doing rounds on the internet.

Versatile character artist Murali Mohan is playing a key role in the film and the actor also participated in the Ooty schedule of the film. After old super hit movies like 'Mana Voori Pandavalu', 'Trinethrudu', 'Yuddha Bhoomi', 'Gang Leader', Chiru and Murali Mohan are sharing the screen space nearly after 30 years with this film.

Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films is bankrolling this project.

Chiranjeevi pinned big hopes on the success of this film as he himself picked the film to remake in Telugu. The film will release next year.