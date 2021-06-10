Popular Dubbing Artist Ghantasala Ratna Kumar Passes Away

Legendary singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao's second son Ghantasala Ratna Kumar passed away. Ratna Kumar died of a heart attack at the Cauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday morning. He has been receiving treatment for a corona infection for the past few days. He was also tested corona negative two days ago. However, Ratna Kumar has been suffering from kidney-related problems for many days. Family members said he was being treated with dialysis. It was during this time that he got in contact with corona and died while receiving treatment. With the sudden demise of Ratna Kumar, the Tollywood film industry is mourning for his loss.



Ratna Kumar, who entered the film industry as the son of Ghantasala, has carved a niche for himself as an ace dubbing artist. Ratna Kumar dubbed for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. He impressed with his voice for over a thousand films. He also earned a place in the India Book of Records by dubbing for eight hours continuously. Along with dubbing, he also provided dialogues for Veerudokkade, Ambedkar and 30 other films too.



He is in the industry for almost 40 years and has lent his voice for dubbing in more than 1500 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Sanskrit languages. He also lent his voice to many serials both in Tamil and Telugu languages and dubbed for over 15, 000 episodes.