Popular heroine's key role in Pushpa?

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is busy working on Pushpa, in Sukumar's direction. The pan-India film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in the movie and Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the film. The latest reports reveal us that Aishwarya Rajesh is in talks to play a key role in the movie. However, we hear that she is in talks for Allu Arjun's sister role in the film.

Aishwarya Rajesh is yet to give her consent for the project. There are reports that her character will die in the film and Allu Arjun will put himself to take a revenge on those who are behind sister's death. As of now, there is no clarity on these reports and the makers are busy shooting the film at Vikarabad.

We hear that the film unit approached a couple of other heroines in the past and finally wanted Aishwarya to play the role. We have to see if she agrees to be a part of the film.