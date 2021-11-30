Popular Tollywood Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Passes Away

The Tollywood renowned lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry had breathed his last on Tuesday at 4.07 PM at KIMS hospital while undergoing treatment for pneumonia-related health issues. He was admitted to the KIMS hospital in the last week and remained under the close observation of the doctors. He was hospitalized on 24th November and since then he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. He was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and two sons.

The ace lyricist who is known for showing off his anger on the system and the society has penned striking and awakening songs for the last three decades. Born as Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, he had changed his name to Sirivennella Seetharama Sastry with his debut film 'Sirivennella'.



Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry garu penned more than 3000 songs and made his mark in the industry with his phenomenal command on the Telugu language and literature. This ace lyricist received a Padma Shri award, 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his outstanding work as a lyricist! He is a close relative of ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. His sudden demise is making the whole Tollywood industry go teary-eyed!



