Power packed first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak unveiled

In a treat to Pawan Kalyan fans the first glimpse of Sithara Entertainments' Production No 12 titled #BheemlaNayak has been unveiled.

The power-packed first glimpse runs for 52 seconds unveiled by Director Harish Shankar. It shows Pawan Kalyan, with a dark blue shirt and lungi, thrashing goons and mouthing sharp dialogues.



Harish Shankar Said "I feel very happy to launch the title and glimpse of Pawan Kalyan garu's Bheemla Nayak. Being a fan got super excited to see him in this look and he is as lively and as ferocious as fans would love to watch him. I am sure this movie will be a resounding blockbuster."



The film will be releasing in theatres on 12 January 2022 as Sankranthi treat, the first glimpse reveals. A song from the film will be released on September 2, on the Pawan Kalyan's Birthday.



The film features Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead roles and is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Dialogues and screenplay are by Trivikram.



Bheemla Nayak is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Thaman S is scoring the music.

