Prabhas achieves a rare feet with ‘Adipurush’

PAN India star Prabhas was recently seen in the mythological action drama “Adipurush.” The movie, directed by Om Raut, had Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Adipurush has already grossed more than 400 crores at the box office. Now Prabhas has pulled off a rare feat.



Adipurush became the fourth film of Prabhas to cross the 3 million dollar mark in the USA region after “Baahubali,” “Baahubali 2,” and “Sahoo.” This is the highest for any Tollywood hero. Charan has 2, while NTR, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu have one three-million dollar film each.

The collections of “Adipurush” are inclusive of Telugu and Hindi versions. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal played supporting roles. Adipurush is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.