Prabhas Fans Ask Actor To Cancel Movie With Deepika After Drugs Link

When it was announced that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Tollywood rebel star Prabhas, fans were ecstasic. They were thrilled that Deepika's Telugu debut would be with Prabhas.

It may be recalled that Vyjayanthi movies had brought on board Deepika and Prabhas for a sci-fi thriller to be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. However, all that happiness seems to be short lived for the fans of the Telugu actor after Deepika's name came up in the Bollywood drugs investigation by the NCB which begun after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

After a whatsapp chats of talent manager Jaya Saha who manages several well known celebrities were scrutiised, it was found that Deepika sought 'hash' from her manager Karishma Prakash. The message reads 'Maal, you have?'to which the manager says she will check. Jaya Saha's chats also takes the drug trail to Tollywood actor Mahesh's wife Namrata who is said to have sought MD for a party in Mumbai.

After all these whatsapp conversations went viral, Prabhas fans are angry and have urged the Tollywood actor to cancel his movie with Deepika. Reacting to Deepika's name in drugs scandal, Prabhas fans have asked him not to act with her. Replying to the actor's posts on social media, Prabhas fans have asked Prabhas not to work with Deepika in his next movie.

It now remains to be seen if the makers of the movie will indeed pay heed and replace her with a new actress or watch for sometime and then take a call.



What do you think? Should Deepika continue to be part of the movie? Or should she be removed from the Prabhas film. Leave your comments.