Prabhas Had A Crush On Me: Bollywood Actress

Famous Tollywood actor Prabhas is always in the news not only because he is a most sought after actor, but also because of his private matters pertaining to his love affairs, marriage and so on. Prabhas is the heart-throb of crores of fans and women and girls in particular.

But here is a story of the Telugu Rebel Star and of him having a crush on an actress. We rceently heard an interesting news about the Saaho actor which we thought we must share with you.

The buzz is that Prabhas had a crush on Bollywood actress Bhagyashree. This cannot be treated as a gossip news because the Maine Pyar Kiya actress (Bhagyashree) herself has revealed this in a recent interview.





Bhagyashree





It is a known fact that Pooja Hegde is working with Prabhas in the most talked about movie 'Radhe Shyam" and Bhagyashree too will be seen in a key role in this movie. Bhagyashree is believed to have learnt about this during a break on the sets of "Radhe Shyam". During his casual conversations with her, Prabhas reportedly admitted that he had a crush on the actress for a long time.

Prabhas has not yet reacted so far to this bit of news. Bhagyashree, who made her entry into Bollywood through the Salman Khan starrer "Maine Pyaar Kiya" in the year 1989, had won a million hearts with her girl next door looks in the movie.

Though she received instant recognition, Bhagyashree could not act in too many Bollywood movies those days. Now, the actress has become active again in cinemas and playing supporting roles. Bhagyashree has worked in Telugu, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and even in Kannada movies like Shivarajkumar starrer "Ammavra Ganda" which was a super hit, Gandugali Kumara Rama, and Seetharama Kalyana in pivotal roles.