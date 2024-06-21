Prabhas' ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts a 3-hour runtime

The highly anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has successfully completed its censor work. With just a week left before its grand release, the Censor Board has awarded the film a U/A certificate. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, the movie promises an epic experience with an unusually long runtime that has already sparked significant curiosity among fans.

The Censor Board has revealed that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has a runtime of 3 hours and 56 seconds. In today's era of shorter films, such a lengthy duration is quite rare, particularly for mainstream cinema. However, early reviews from censor board members suggest that the film's captivating story and stunning visuals will keep audiences thoroughly engaged throughout its extensive runtime.

The censor certificate for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become a sensation on social media. While the 3-hour runtime presents a logistical challenge for theater owners planning five shows a day, the buzz it has generated indicates a high level of anticipation and excitement. The certificate also highlights that the censor board made very few changes to the film, suggesting that the director's vision remains largely intact.

In the lead-up to the release, director Nag Ashwin has provided intriguing insights into the movie's storyline. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set across three distinct worlds: Kashi, Complex, and Shambala.

Kashi represents the last city on Earth, three thousand years into the future. Nag Ashwin has envisioned a detailed depiction of the people, their attire, vehicles, and weapons, creating a vivid picture of this dystopian future.

Above Kashi lies the world of Complex. This realm contrasts sharply with Kashi, boasting greenery, wealth, and laughter. The unique culture, cuisine, and weaponry of Complex provide a stark juxtaposition to the desolation below.

The third world, Shambala, draws inspiration from the ancient Puranas. It is portrayed as the birthplace of the Kalki incarnation. Ashwin has meticulously crafted Shambala to align with mythological descriptions, adding a layer of mystique and spiritual significance to the narrative.

With Nag Ashwin’s revelation of the story and the hype surrounding the censor certificate, anticipation for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see how the director has translated these three intricate worlds onto the big screen.

Stay tuned as we count down the days to witness this extraordinary journey through Kashi, Complex, and Shambala.