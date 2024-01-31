Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ faces hurdles on the horizon

Pan-Indian sensation Prabhas, fresh off the success of “Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire,” is gearing up to enthrall audiences with his next venture, “Kalki 2898 AD.” Directed by Nag Ashwin, this grand spectacle is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024.

However, concerns have emerged among Prabhas' fanbase regarding the release date. The confirmation of the fourth installment in the “Planet of the Apes” series, titled “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” on May 10, 2024, has raised questions. Complicating matters is the film's exclusive deal for IMAX screens overseas, potentially impacting “Kalki 2898 AD” if a large format release was part of the original plan.

Despite boasting an immense budget and remarkable VFX, “Kalki 2898 AD” currently lacks substantial hype. Fans, expressing their apprehensions on social media, advocate for a potential postponement to avoid missing the opportunity to create history in terms of box office collections. The ultimate decision, however, lies in the hands of the filmmakers.

With a star-studded cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and others, this high-budget extravaganza is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, with Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer.