Dharani portal services paused till Dec 16

Hyderabad: Owing to maintenance work, the Dharani portal will remain unavailable till December 16. During this period, all services on the Dharani portal will be inaccessible to people.According to officials, due to a scheduled database version upgrade, the maintenance work has already begun on Thursday after 5 pm. This is expected to conclude by the early morning of December 16. It is believed that following complaints from the past week that there were some technical glitches, including failure of OTP generation and impact on other services, the authorities decided to suspend services. For some time, modules barring sale deeds remained unresponsive. It is alleged that some of the software from earlier vendor TerraCIS was the cause of the glitches.

The operations of the Dharani portal, a platform for land records and revenue services in Telangana, were recently handed over to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) following allegations of leakages in information during the previous government. The NIC took over the operations and maintenance of the portal from December 1 for an initial period of three years.

Earlier in November, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) had issued guidelines and procedures for the disposal of pending applications on the Dharani Portal, based on the recommendations of the Dharani Committee. These guidelines are to be followed by additional collectors and revenue development officers (RDOs).