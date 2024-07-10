Prabhas’ 'Kalki 2898 AD' to Premiere at World's Largest IMAX Theater

Prabhas' latest sci-fi blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD' continues to shatter box office records, having amassed an impressive Rs. 900 crore worldwide as of June 27. With projections aiming towards the coveted Rs. 1000 crore milestone, the film is set to achieve another milestone—it will be screened at the renowned TCL Chinese Theater in California, home to the world's largest IMAX screen.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has captivated audiences globally with its visionary storytelling and stellar performances. The film, featuring Bollywood star Deepika Padukone alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and an ensemble cast including Brahmanandam, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrinal Thakur, was produced with a staggering budget of 600 crores.



The TCL Chinese Theater, with its iconic Chinese-style architecture and a massive IMAX screen spanning 27 meters, promises an unparalleled cinematic experience for viewers. The special screening on July 13 will be attended by director Nag Ashwin, adding to the prestige of this historic event.



Don't miss the chance to witness 'Kalki 2898 AD' on the biggest IMAX screen in the world, as it continues to make waves in cinema history.

