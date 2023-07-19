Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Prabhas, Rana lands in US for San Diego Comic-Con
The “Project K” team unveiled the first look poster of the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone which is getting a solid response. The title and...
The “Project K” team unveiled the first look poster of the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone which is getting a solid response. The title and glimpse will be released at the San Diego Comic-Con, which happens on July 20. The movie created history as it is the first-ever Indian film to debut at this comic book convention event.
The film’s protagonist, Prabhas, along with his friend and “Bahubali” co-star Rana, landed in America for this event. Teasing the fans, the team released a picture of both actors, but their faces were not revealed. However, Prabhas and Rana can be seen sporting “Project K” merchandise.
“Project K” is being made on a whopping budget of over 500 crores, and Ashwini Dutt is its producer. This sci-fi action thriller directed by Nag Ashwin also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in other crucial roles. Santosh Narayanan is composing the tunes. “Project K” is all set to hit cinemas this Pongal season on 12th January 2024.