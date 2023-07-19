Prabhas, Rana lands in US for San Diego Comic-Con

The “Project K” team unveiled the first look poster of the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone which is getting a solid response. The title and glimpse will be released at the San Diego Comic-Con, which happens on July 20. The movie created history as it is the first-ever Indian film to debut at this comic book convention event.





In her eyes she carries the hope of a new world 🌍 @deepikapadukone from #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/RUt9T1MAyZ — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 18, 2023

The film’s protagonist, Prabhas, along with his friend and “Bahubali” co-star Rana, landed in America for this event. Teasing the fans, the team released a picture of both actors, but their faces were not revealed. However, Prabhas and Rana can be seen sporting “Project K” merchandise.





“Project K” is being made on a whopping budget of over 500 crores, and Ashwini Dutt is its producer. This sci-fi action thriller directed by Nag Ashwin also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in other crucial roles. Santosh Narayanan is composing the tunes. “Project K” is all set to hit cinemas this Pongal season on 12th January 2024.