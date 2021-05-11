Prabhas to appear in a dual role?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas has a bunch of projects in his pipeline and the actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' is also planning to resume the second schedule of his next movie 'Salaar' as the situation gets back to normal.



Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame is helming the project and now an interesting update about the film is doing rounds on the Internet. Prabhas is all set to clear dual role in this movie. As Prabhas is going to play a dual role for the first time in his career. The fans are super excited about the news. It seems like Prashanth Neel has penned both characters in an intriguing way and Prabhas is excited to portray the same.



A special prosthetic and makeup team will be deployed to design the looks of Prabhas. The makers have locker 14th April 2022 as the release date of the film.

